PIERRE, S.D. (AP) - Authorities say a man has been arrested in connection with the Monday morning shooting of a 21-year-old man in rural Hughes County.
The Hughes County Sheriff’s Office said Juan Pinela, 19, is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, reckless discharge of a firearm and ingestion of a controlled substance.
Deputies say Pineda shot the victim in the chest. Authorities arrested Pinela two hours later, after he crashed his vehicle.
The victim was airlifted to a Sioux Falls hospital. His condition is not known.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters
Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.