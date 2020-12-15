CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) - San Joaquin Valley authorities are searching for the killer of market clerk in Tulare County farm country.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said it received multiple reports of a man with a gun Monday night at the Waukena Market on State Route 137 and then a 911 call reporting someone had been shot.

Deputies found the clerk dead inside the store and homicide detectives began an investigation.

The Waukena area is several miles northeast of Corcoran.

