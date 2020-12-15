MORGANTOWN, Miss. (AP) - Authorities in Mississippi are investigating following a shootout with a man they said killed his parents.

Deputies were called to a home on Highway 587 in the Marion County community of Morgantown on Monday afternoon and found two bodies inside, authorities said.

A man at the home then started shooting at deputies, who returned fire, hitting him, authorities said. No officers were injured, and authorities said the man also shot himself in the process.

The man was later identified as 43-year-old John Henry Wells, and authorities said he has been charged with two counts of murder. Marion County Coroner Jessie Graham identified the victims as Wells’ parents, 73-year-old James Wells and 61-year-old Rebecca Wells.

Wells was still hospitalized, according to Marion County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Jamie Singley. Graham said the victims’ bodies had been sent to the state crime lab for autopsy.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.