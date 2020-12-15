Sen. Mitt Romney says President Trump’s influence won’t be “going away” anytime soon.

The Utah Republican who once criticized Mr. Trump under the Twitter alias Pierre Delecto told CNN’s Dana Bash on Tuesday that “Trumpism” will be alive and well no matter who resides in the White House.

“Donald Trump has a firm grip on the Republican Party,” Ms. Bash lamented. “I don’t need to tell you that. We saw retiring Republican congressman Paul Mitchell, he told Jake Tapper yesterday he’s on his way out the door, that he’s leaving the Republican party all together because of how much it has changed. Are you as a life-long Republican, a prominent Republican, worried that you’re not going to be able to overcome Trumpism in the near future?”

Mr. Romney acknowledged that presumptive President-elect Biden’s future will have little to no impact on the enthusiasm enjoyed by Mr. Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

“Well, I think President Trump will continue to have substantial influence on the party,” Mr. Romney said, the Daily Caller reported. “And I think if you look at the people who are rumored to be thinking of running in 2024, besides the president, those are people who are trying to appeal to kind of a populist approach, so I don’t think Trumpism is going away.”

The senator then blasted Mr. Trump’s ongoing legal fights over allegations of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“I hope that we can have disagreements over policy and the vision of our respective parties without continuing to promote a narrative, which puts democracy itself in jeopardy. And when you tell people that voting doesn’t work and that democracy can’t work because we don’t have legitimate elections, that’s a very dangerous thing.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.