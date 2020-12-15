By - Associated Press - Tuesday, December 15, 2020

DOWS, Iowa (AP) - A person was found dead in a home near the small northern Iowa community of Dows, authorities said Tuesday.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 caller on Monday afternoon reported a male person had been shot at a home in rural Dows. Deputies responded and found a person who was dead.

An autopsy is planned at the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny.

The identity of the person killed will be released after relatives are notified.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide