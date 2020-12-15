President-elect Joseph R. Biden is expected to name former 2020 rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for transportation secretary, according to multiple reports Tuesday.

Mr. Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, would be the first of Mr. Biden’s 2020 Democratic presidential rivals to be picked to lead a federal department in the new administration.

He would also be the first openly gay member of a president’s Cabinet in a Senate-confirmed position.

Mr. Biden picked Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris, another former 2020 rival, as his running mate.

A spokesman for Mr. Biden’s transition team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mr. Buttigieg won the Iowa caucuses in February before his campaign stalled out.

He dropped out of the race shortly before Super Tuesday in March and endorsed Mr. Biden.

Mr. Buttigieg, 38, had made the case that Washington, D.C., needed new blood in contrast to a candidate like Mr. Biden, who just turned 78 years old and will be the oldest-ever U.S. president when he’s inaugurated next month.

Mr. Buttigieg drew particular scorn during the primaries from Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, as well as from supporters of more liberal rivals such as Sens. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Others who had been named as potential contenders include Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel.

