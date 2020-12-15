CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) - A 13-year-old boy was shot to death in what investigators believe was a drug deal that turned into a robbery, police said.

Officers dispatched to a parking lot on Loop Drive in the Ohio City neighborhood at about 6:30 p.m. Monday found the victim in a car with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police said preliminary information indicates that the youth and two 16- and 18-year-old males met with another group of males in connection with “suspected drug activity.” Police said the three were robbed, and as the victims were driving off one of the suspects fired a shot through the windshield, which hit the 13-year-old.

The Cuyahoga County coroner’s office identified the victim as 13-year-old Ja’Mari Jones of Cleveland. No arrests have been reported.

