Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday that President Trump’s complaints about Georgia mask the real reason he lost the state — he and the Republican Party got “outworked” by Democrats.

Mr. Raffensperger said Republican House candidates combined won 33,000 more votes than Mr. Trump, who lost the state to President-elect Joseph R. Biden by 12,000 votes. And in the Atlanta metropolitan area, Sen. David Perdue, a Republican, ran 19,000 votes ahead of Mr. Trump, suggesting the issue wasn’t fraud but voters who uniquely rejected the president’s reelection bid.

“The job of a political party, in this case the Republican Party is to raise money and get out the vote. They got outworked,” the secretary said in an online forum hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center.

Perhaps more than any other official he’s been in the crosshairs of Republicans in the wake of the election. He’s a Republican, but those within his own party told him to step down.

He has rebuffed those demands, and on Tuesday said he remains a “conservative Republican, and that hasn’t changed” — though he ducked the offer by moderator Yamiche Alcindor, a PBS reporter, to say whether he regretted his vote for Mr. Trump.

The president has insisted he is the winner of the election, but says fraud and other malfeasance have denied him his victory. His team has filed dozens of legal challenges, but they’ve been spectacularly unsuccessful in those cases, with judges spanning the country and the ideological spectrum saying he hasn’t proved his case.

