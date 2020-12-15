WASHINGTON — Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel is back in the mix for a job in the Biden administration, including consideration for high-level diplomatic postings. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter who talked to The Associated Press.

The person says transition officials see a possible fit for a position in the administration, even in the face of fierce opposition to any Emanuel appointment by members of the progressive wing of the Democratic Party because of his experience as a White House chief of staff during President Barack Obama’s administration. The person spoke Tuesday on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.

Emanuel is a former three-term congressman and two-term Chicago mayor. He had lobbied for the still-to-be-filled transportation secretary position.

A second person familiar with the matter told the AP last week that Emanuel’s chances of landing a top Cabinet post had become increasingly unlikely after he emerged as a source of controversy for President-elect Joe Biden, who had been considering Emanuel for transportation secretary.

Emanuel faced criticism during his time as mayor on policing in Chicago’s Black neighborhoods.

The Rev. Al Sharpton raised concerns about Emanuel during a meeting with Biden and other civil rights leaders. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York had publicly stated she opposes Emanuel having any role in a Biden administration.

