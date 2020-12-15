Taiwan has set a goal to get 60% of its population — equal to 15 million people — vaccinated against COVID-19.

A Taiwanese health official on Tuesday made the vow, The Associated Press reported, and said that the island signed a deal with COVAX to purchase doses of its vaccine.

It is also in communication with other vaccine companies that are conducting phase 3 trials, Jing-Hui Yang, a deputy director at the Central Epidemic Command Center, told the publication.

Like several other countries that have begun COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Taiwan plans to vaccinate frontline health care workers and essential employees. It will then be distributed to elderly populations and people with preexisting conditions.

Taiwan is slated to receive the vaccine early next year, but officials have warned that the rollout process for a full immunization campaign could take several months.

