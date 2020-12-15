The White House accused Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell of hypocrisy on Tuesday for cozying up to an alleged Chinese spy before he led the charge against President Trump on unfounded allegations of collusion with Russia.

“Last week we found out that Democrat Congressman Eric Swalwell was infiltrated by an alleged Chinese spy,” said White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. “The spy cozied up to Swalwell, raised funds for his 2014 campaign, and even planted an intern in his office, and that relationship continued until the FBI briefed him in 2015.”

Despite allegedly being compromised, Mr. Swalwell, a member of the House Intelligence Committee, “hypocritically went on to be one of the lead instigators of the Russia collusion hoax and the impeachment sham,” Ms. McEnany said.

She said the media “breathlessly” covered Mr. Swalwell’s “baseless” attacks against the president, but ignored the Democrat’s spy scandal.

“There was no coverage … of Swalwell being the one implicated with not Russia, but China,” she said. “In fact, the New York Times’ website as of this morning had not one result for Eric Swalwell’s ties to Chinese spies, not one result. And when the Swalwell story broke, guess how many minutes of coverage it got on ABC, NBC, MSNBC and CBS — zero. CNN devoted three minutes and 16 seconds to it.”

Ms. McEnany said the media similarly ignored stories about investigations of Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, until after the election was over.

