CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) - Wildlife managers in Wyoming are offering an up to $2,000 reward for information about the illegal killing of a grizzly bear.

The bear’s carcass was found Sept. 9 on the Wind River Reservation, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said in a statement on Wednesday.

Grizzlies in the Yellowstone region are federally protected as a threatened species. Illegally killing one is punishable by up to six months in prison and a $25,000 fine.

The federal agency did not provide details about how the bear was killed and didn’t immediately return an email message seeking more information.

