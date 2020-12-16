A winter storm advisory has prompted some delays and closures Wednesday in the D.C. area.

In-person and virtual instruction are cancelled for public schools in Loudoun County and Prince William County.

Students will shift to virtual learning at public schools in Alexandria, Arlington County and Fairfax County in Virginia and Anne Arundel County in Maryland.

Pupils at Montgomery County Public Schools will continue learning remotely, and D.C. Public Schools will continue in-person and virtual instruction.

Meanwhile, federal government offices are open with the option for liberal leave in the D.C. area.

Government buildings will remain open for state employees in Maryland with the option for liberal leave in the D.C. area.

Loudoun County government buildings are open, with the option for liberal leave.

The city of Fairfax government buildings are open by appointment, but Connected Care services will have a two-hour opening delay.

Loudoun County Transit buildings are closed and commuter and paratransit bus services are cancelled, as well as the majority of Metro bus routes. Local bus routes and the courthouse shuttle are still operating.

Other Metro subway and bus services are operating as normal but may experience delays or cancellations.

The storm from the intermountain west is bringing snow, sleet, and rain to the metropolitan area. Up to two inches of snow may blanket Washington D.C., while northwest suburbs could accumulate between six to twelve inches, according to AccuWeather.com.

