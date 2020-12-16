A Kenyan man who spent years training in the Philippines to conduct a 9/11-style attack against the United States now faces terror charges, according to documents unsealed Wednesday.

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, who is allegedly part of the al-Shabaab terror unit, faces multiple criminal counts, including providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy and conspiracy to kill U.S. citizens.

Prosecutors say he was researching “the tallest building in a major U.S. city” and attended flight school so he could hijack a commercial airliner.

“This chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, is a stark reminder that terrorist groups like al-Shabaab remain committed to killing U.S. citizens and attacking the United States,” said acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss in a statement.

