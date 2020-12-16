The former director of the Department of Homeland Security’s cybersecurity agency told senators Wednesday the U.S. election was the most secure in the nation’s history, pushing back against accusations of election irregularities.

Christopher C. Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said not only did the government protect against hacking — it also protected against “perception hacks” used to spread disinformation.

“The 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history,” Mr. Krebs said. “This was a secure election. Of that, I have no doubt.”

Mr. Krebs worked at DHS from 2018 to 2020 before he was fired after issuing a statement, pushing back against President Trump’s allegations of widespread voter fraud in the November election.

The testimony was delivered to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which held a hearing Wednesday to probe election irregularities.

Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said that lax enforcement of election laws, fraudulent votes, and possible machine issues should be evaluated.

“This hearing should not be controversial,” he said.

But Democrats on the Senate panel said the hearing was pushing forward baseless allegations made by Mr. Trump to undermine the election process.

“This inflammatory rhetoric is harmful to our democracy,” said the committee’s ranking member Sen. Gary Peters, Michigan Democrat.

