Snow, sleet and freezing rain carpeted significant parts of Maryland, Virginia and the District on Wednesday, slickening roads and shutting down businesses as part of a nor’easter that swept over the Northeast region.

Several school districts closed buildings and shifted to virtual learning or cancelled classes altogether ahead of the storm. Various government buildings also closed and allowed employees to take liberal leave.

The Washington-Baltimore metropolitan area accumulated just under an inch of snow in the morning before an afternoon shift to freezing rain that forecasters said would turn into rain and snow at night, according to AccuWeather.com.

Metrobuses began running on a “moderate snow plan” in the midafternoon “due to deteriorating road conditions throughout the service area,” according to a press release. Some routes were closed, while others employed detours.

Meanwhile, Metrorail service continued normal operations, and de-icer trains helped to clear the tracks of snow and ice.

The District’s snow team prepared in advance of the wintery weather by pre-treating roads with a mixture of brine and beef juice, “which reduces the ability of ice to bond to the pavement,” said Chris Geldart, director of the D.C. Department of Public Works.

“Crews remain fully deployed and are salting and clearing roads accordingly to keep them safe and passable,” Mr. Geldart said in an email.

Winter weather advisories issued by the National Weather Service are in effect through early Thursday in Fairfax, Fauquier and Prince William counties in Virginia; Howard and Montgomery counties in Maryland; and the District and Baltimore.

A flood watch is in place for Anne Arundel, Prince George’s, Charles and Calvert counties in Maryland.

Parts of Maryland and Virginia beyond the metropolitan area were buried in up to 6 inches of snow in the afternoon, which forecasters said could pile up to 10 inches at night.

Maryland State Highway Administration “crews were prepared in advance of this event and were able to pre-treat the roads the day before the first snowflake fell,” agency spokeswoman Sherry Christian said in an email.

“We also saw evidence that motorists were heeding safety messages to stay off the roads and slow down,” Ms. Christian said.

Maryland State Police tweeted Wednesday afternoon that between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., troopers had responded to 489 service calls, 161 crashes and 60 unattended or disabled cars.

Virginia State Police tweeted in midafternoon that officers had responded to approximately 200 crashes and 125 disabled or stuck vehicles along Interstate 81 and throughout northern parts of the commonwealth.

The governors of Virginia and New Jersey declared states of emergency due to the winter weather.

Snow and ice from the storm was expected to hit cities especially hard as it moved up the East Coast, including New York City, Boston, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Newark, New Jersey, according to the National Weather Service.

