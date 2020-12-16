President Trump told Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday that it’s “too soon to give up” on the election, after the Kentucky Republican congratulated President-elect Joseph R. Biden on his win for the first time.

The president retweeted a news story about Trump allies criticizing Mr. McConnell for congratulating Mr. Biden.

“Mitch, 75,000,000 VOTES, a record for a sitting President (by a lot). Too soon to give up,” Mr. Trump said. “Republican Party must finally learn to fight. People are angry!”

Mr. Biden received more than 81 million votes. The president and his supporters say many of the Democrat’s votes were illegal due to expanded mail-in balloting.

Mr. McConnell also urged Senate Republicans on Tuesday not to join with House Republicans in a plan to object to Mr. Biden’s electoral votes when Congress meets on Jan. 6.

At the same time the president was telling Mr. McConnell not to give up on the election, Mr. Trump also retweeted a news story about the Rev. Franklin Graham saying Mr. Trump “will go down in history as one of the great presidents of our nation.”

“May God bless him, Melania, and their family, as God leads him to the next chapter in his life,” Mr. Graham said.

