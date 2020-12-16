President-elect Joseph R. Biden on Wednesday said he’s confident his son, Hunter Biden, did nothing wrong amid a federal investigation and increasing calls for a special counsel to probe the younger Biden’s business dealings.

“Are you confident your son, Hunter, did nothing wrong?” a reporter asked the elder Biden at a press conference to introduce Pete Buttigieg, a former South Bend mayor and presidential candidate, as his nominee for transportation secretary.

“I’m confident,” Mr. Biden shot back.

The exchange marks only the second time, Mr. Biden has addressed his son’s legal issues since they were publicly disclosed last week. At a press conference last week, Mr. Biden tersely responded to questions about Hunter by simply saying, “I’m proud of my son.”

Hunter Biden issued a statement last week revealing federal prosecutors in Delaware are investigating his taxes. He said an objective review of the matter will conclude that his taxes were handled “legally and appropriately.”

The probe, which began in 2018, is focused on his business dealings in Ukraine and China. Authorities are said to be looking into whether Hunter Biden violated tax and money laundering laws.

President Trump and others have demanded a special counsel investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

Sen. Tom Cotton, Arkansas Republican, has called for the Justice Department to appoint a prosecutor before Mr. Biden is sworn in on Jan. 20.

Attorney General William P. Barr on Monday announced he was stepping down on Dec. 23. If the Justice Department were to appoint a special counsel, the decision would likely come from incoming acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

