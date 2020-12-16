Vice President-elect Sen. Kamala D. Harris said in an interview that aired Wednesday that she doesn’t understand what’s taking so long to pass another round of COVID-19 relief.

“I don’t understand the hesitation. The people are suffering,” Ms. Harris said on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“The moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures are about to end,” she said. “The people here in Washington, D.C., have got to stop living in a bubble.”

Congressional leaders are reportedly closing in on a deal totaling roughly $900 billion after months of painstaking, on-again, off-again negotiations.

Late Tuesday, after the interview with Ms. Harris was taped, the Congressional Progressive Caucus indicated that any package must include another round of direct stimulus payments.

In October, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had pushed back strongly against the notion that Democrats should have accepted a larger, $1.8 trillion offer from the White House.

Mrs. Pelosi also dismissed a question this month about whether it was a mistake not to accept “half a loaf” several months ago.

“That was not a mistake, it was a decision,” the California Democrat said. “And it has taken us to a place where we can do the right thing without other, shall we say, considerations in the legislation that we don’t want.”

