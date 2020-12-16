Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

A State Department spokesperson on Wednesday said that although Mr. Pompeo has tested negative, he is entering quarantine in accordance with CDC guidelines.

“Secretary Pompeo has been identified as having come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID. For reasons of privacy we can’t identify that individual,” the spokesperson said. “He is being closely monitored by the Department’s medical team.”

The quarantine comes just one day after Mr. Pompeo and his wife hosted an indoor holiday gathering for diplomats that serve in high-risk regions.

Of the more than 900 invitations that were sent out, only 70 people were in attendance, according to The Washington Post, which cited two U.S. officials familiar with the event.

The State Department ahead of the party said that masks would be required for all attendees. The CDC and government health officials have strongly advised against indoor holiday gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A handful of lawmakers as well as the American Foreign Service Association called on Mr. Pompeo to scrap the party citing concerns that it could be a “super spreader” event.

