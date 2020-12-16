The Army announced the rollout of its new official face mask two days after U.S. health care workers began receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

But the camouflage mask, officially known as the Combat Cloth Face Covering (CCFC), won’t be provided to new soldiers until the second quarter of fiscal year 2021.

The decision to issue CCFCs to new recruits was made during the Nov. 18, 2020, meeting of the Army Uniform Board.

The Army has generally provided disposable face masks to soldiers or allowed them to wear neck gaiters or other cloth items around their face, such as bandanas and scarves. Gen. James C. McConville, the Army Chief of Staff, approved adding the official face covers to their uniform bag, officials said.

The official Army face covers will be available for purchase for remaining soldiers later in the year, officials said.

It normally takes the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) from 18 months to two years before a new uniform item is available for the troops. DLA officials said it took them less than a year to produce the new face masks.

