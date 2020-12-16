PHOENIX (AP) - A married couple from Hereford accused of abusing their adopted children have agreed to a plea agreement.

The Arizona Republic reports that Brian and Monica Campbell agreed Monday to plead guilty to four of the 20 counts of child abuse in a deal that could send them to prison for up to three years.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 22 in Cochise County Superior Court.

Authorities said the couple were arrested last year after video footage revealed years of physical and sexual abuse of the adopted children.

The Republic reported that Brian Campbell worked for the Arizona Department of Child Safety as a case manager and his wife was a Cochise County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher.

The Campbells adopted their children out of Arizona’s foster-care system.

A lawyer for the children filed notice of a civil action in September against the child safety department and county sheriff’s office for allegedly knowing about the abuse but doing nothing to stop it.

The claim, which is a precursor to a lawsuit, seeks $16 million in damages from the government agencies and argues that the children suffered sexual, physical, psychological and emotional abuse.

