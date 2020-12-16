National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien recently cut short his overseas European trip, according to multiple reports, as the U.S. government grapples with the repercussions of a global cyberespionage campaign that penetrated multiple U.S. government agencies.

The hacking is believed to have occurred in March of this year when a malware code infiltrated in updates of popular computer software made by SolarWinds that is used by hundreds of business and government agencies. The code gave hackers remote access to sensitive information within each network that could later be stolen.

The hack was not widely discovered until FireEye, a prominent cybersecurity company, realized it had been affected.

The White House has assembled a coordinating team to respond to the attack, which involves the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Director of National Intelligence.

The National Security Council on Tuesday announced that it had formed a Cyber Unified Coordination Group (UCG) “to ensure continued unity of effort across the United States Government in response to a significant cyber incident.”

“The UCG process facilitates continuous and comprehensive coordination for whole-of-government efforts to identify, mitigate, remediate, and respond to this incident,” NSC spokesperson John Ullyot said in a statement.

“The highly-trained and experienced professionals across the government are working diligently on this matter.”

Mr. O’Brien stopped in Paris to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron about the incident, before flying back to Washington, Politico reported.

Russia has denied any involvement in the incident and said in a statement Monday that Moscow “does not conduct offensive operations in the cyber domain.”

• This story is based in part on wire reports.

