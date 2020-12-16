President Trump blasted his former director of cyber security agency for the Department of Homeland Security Wednesday over testimony at a Senate hearing proving election irregularities.

Christopher C. Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said the November election was the most secure in the nation’s history, adding not only did the government protect against hacking — it also protected against “perception hacks” used to spread disinformation.

The comments upset Mr. Trump, who has alleged widespread voter fraud.

“Chris Krebs was totally excoriated and proven wrong at the Senate Hearing on the Fraudulent 2020 Election. Massive FRAUD took place with machines, people voting from out of state, illegals, dead people, no signatures—and so much more!” the president tweeted.

Mr. Krebs worked at DHS from 2018 to 2020 before he was fired after issuing a statement, pushing back against the Trump campaign’s allegations.

“The 2020 election was the most secure in U.S. history,” Mr. Krebs told senators. “This was a secure election. Of that, I have no doubt.”

The testimony was delivered to the Senate Homeland Security Committee, which held a hearing Wednesday to probe election irregularities.

Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson, Wisconsin Republican, said that lax enforcement of election laws, fraudulent votes, and possible machine issues should be evaluated.

“This hearing should not be controversial,” he said.

But Democrats on the Senate panel said the hearing was pushing forward baseless allegations by the president to undermine the election process.

“This inflammatory rhetoric is harmful to our democracy,” said the committee’s ranking member Sen. Gary Peters, Michigan Democrat.

