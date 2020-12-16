President Trump is holding what could be his final Cabinet meeting on Wednesday morning at the White House.

With the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden 35 days away, Mr. Trump will convene his top agency chiefs for the 25th time of his presidency. Former President Barack Obama held 19 Cabinet meetings in his first term, according to CBS News reporter Mark Knoller.

In four years, Mr. Trump has had 15 Cabinet secretaries or Cabinet-level department heads quit or resign under pressure, most of any of the past four administrations.

Among those who have left the administration are Defense Secretaries Jim Mattis and Mark Esper, Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly (who also later resigned under pressure as White House chief of staff), Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Attorney General Jeff Sessions (Attorney General William P. Barr also is leaving on Dec. 23), Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price and Energy Secretary Rick Perry.

The Cabinet members who have been with Mr. Trump for four years are Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin.

