BALTIMORE (AP) - A Pennsylvania man who traveled to Baltimore to buy was drugs was shot and killed last week by a 13-year-old, police said Wednesday.

Chad Michael Jordan, 40, of Jefferson, Pennsylvania, was fatally shot Friday after buying drugs, according to Baltimore police. Officials said the teenager has been charged with murder and other counts in the robbing and shooting Jordan and another man, who survived the attack.

No additional information on the teenager was released and police said they would not comment further while he is charged as a juvenile.

The wounded victim was not identified and his condition was not given. Police did not say whether the other victim knew Jordan.

Under Maryland law, a 13-year-old must be initially charged as a juvenile, unless the Baltimore State’s Attorney asks a judge for permission to move the case to adult court since it involves a potential life sentence, The Baltimore Sun reported. If convicted in juvenile court, a child must be released by the age of 21, the newspaper added.

