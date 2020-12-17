A majority of Americans are aware of what President Trump has called “fake news.” Nearly three-fourths of Americans — 72% — in a recent poll said they saw news that was “made up” during the election. They also witnessed the effect of such news.

“After an election season where viral online misinformation was rampant, six-in-ten Americans say that made-up news and information had a ‘major impact’ on the presidential election, about on par with the portion who say the same of news media coverage,” said a major report from the Pew Research Center released Wednesday.

Not surprising, 69% of Republicans and 54% of Democrats agree.

“When asked which party election misinformation was mostly intended to hurt, however, both Democrats and Republicans see it as targeting their own side. About seven-in-ten Republicans (69%) say that made-up election news was mostly intended to hurt the Republican Party, and 63% of Democrats say that it was intended to hurt the Democratic Party.”

The survey also had these findings:

• 63% of Americans said news media coverage of the campaigns had a major impact on the presidential election: 71% of Republicans and 56% of Democrats agree.

• 60% overall said “made up news and information intended to mislead the public” had a major impact on the presidential election: 69% of Republicans and 54% of Democrats agree.

• 48% overall said “social media decisions about election content on their platforms” had a major impact: 62% of Republicans and 37% of Democrats agree.

• 32% overall said “advertisements from campaign and other groups” had a major impact: 30% of Republicans and 33% of Democrats agree.

• Source: A Pew Research Center poll of 12,648 U.S. adults conducted Nov. 18-29 and released Wednesday. The margin of error is plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.



