NEW YORK (AP) - Police are searching for two armed men who robbed a New York City jewelry store of merchandise worth more than $100,000.

The heist occurred Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx, the New York Police Department said on Thursday.

Police said one of the bandits pistol-whipped a 58-year-old employee before the pair grabbed neck chains and pendants from behind a counter. The suspects, who were wearing face masks, feld on foot.

The employee was taken to the hospital with a cut on the back of his head. He was in stable condition.

