President Trump said Thursday that he has kept his hands off the federal investigation of Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“I have NOTHING to do with the potential prosecution of Hunter Biden, or the Biden family,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “It is just more Fake News. Actually, I find it very sad to watch!”

Mr. Trump is reportedly considering pressing the Justice Department to have a special counsel appointed to take over a federal tax investigation of Hunter Biden.

Attorney General William P. Barr, who kept the probe quiet prior to the election, is leaving office on Dec. 23.

