Gov. Gretchen Whitmer brought in the big guns to convince children to obey her COVID-19 rules: Santa Claus.

“Saint Nick” joined the Michigan Democrat this week for a “Special Holiday Message” with a handful of kids.

“Santa, do you have to wear a mask?” kids asked in the stream uploaded to the lawmaker’s official YouTube channel.

“I think we’re so far up North that it might not be getting to us,” Ms. Whitmer‘s guest replied Wednesday. “But we’re not gonna take any chances. We’re all gonna mask up. We’re all gonna wash our hands, and we’re all gonna stay six feet apart. What I would suggest to do is what the governor is telling all the people of the great state of Michigan to do. Social distance, wash your hands, and make sure you wear your mask when you’re outside your home.”

The governor concurred and told the children it wasn’t safe to visit family members for Christmas.

“Another another way to stay safe during the holiday is to stay home,” she said. “Call your grandparents and your cousins and your family. And it’s the safest way to tell the people you love how much you care about them.”

Parents who disagreed with the Democrat and “Santa” were prohibited from sharing their views; the comments section was turned off.

