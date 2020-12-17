The hackers behind the breach of federal networks did not singularly rely on SolarWinds’ products to gain unauthorized access to government agencies and large corporations, according to federal cybersecurity officials.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency issued an alert on Thursday saying it discovered hackers used multiple ways to breach critical networks.

“CISA has evidence of additional access vectors, other than the SolarWinds Orion platform; however, these are still being investigated,” said CISA in its alert.

CISA said the threat it is investigating poses a “grave risk” to the federal government, state and local governments, private sector companies, and critical infrastructure entities.

SolarWinds is a Texas-based software company that counts many government agencies as customers and the hack of its software is widely suspected to be attributable to Russia.

CISA’s latest alert comes as it is working with the FBI and Office of the Director of National Intelligence to understand what the hackers accomplished and how to stop them.

