President-elect Joseph R. Biden is telling Georgia voters in a new television ad that “we need” Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock in the U.S. Senate.

Mr. Biden says he is prepared to sign a robust COVID-19 relief package that includes free-coronavirus testing and vaccinations, as well as additional financial support for small businesses.

“Let me be clear I need Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the United States Senate to get this done,” Mr. Biden says in the ad.

Mr. Biden visited Atlanta this week looking to boost Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock in their races against Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

A Democratic sweep of the races in the Jan. 5 election would flip control of the Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris holding the tie-breaking vote.

“There are folks in Congress threatening to do everything in their power to block our efforts,” Mr. Biden says. “We need you to get out there and vote for Jon Ossoff as well as Raphael Warnock. We need them in the Senate.”

