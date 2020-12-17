PHOENIX (AP) - An aggravated assault charge against a former Mesa police officer who shot an unarmed man outside a bar while trying to make an arrest has been dismissed.

The Arizona Republic reports that a judge dismissed the felony charge against Nathan Chisler, who was charged in June and fired from the police force shortly after.

The shooting occurred in December 2019 after police responded to reports of drunk and disorderly patrons at a Mesa bar.

In a preliminary hearing last Friday, the Republic reported that Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Patricia Ann Starr agreed with the defense and dismissed the felony count against Chisler.

Starr said the prosecution didn’t present sufficient evidence to establish probable cause.

Chisler’s lawyer had argued that his client was acting in self-defense at the time of the shooting.

Officials with the county Attorney’s Office said they plan to review a transcript of Friday’s ruling and have declined further comment.

