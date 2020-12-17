Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Thursday issued an emergency travel order requiring residents who travel to or from the state to obtain a negative coronavirus test or to self-quarantine for 10 days.

“It doesn’t impact people that are driving to and from states in the region. We’re talking about people flying out of state or traveling to places that are outside of our region,” the governor said during a press conference.

The order also requires Marylanders to restrict travel to essential purposes.

“We’re not going to be out there, you know, checking people or having law enforcement come after people for traveling,” Mr. Hogan said. “We’re just gonna rely on the good faith of the people that are gonna listen to these orders because they’re critically important for keeping people alive, and we’re going to try to ensure as much compliance as we can and just get people to cooperate.”

Additionally, Mr. Hogan said the state Department of Health issued a public advisory that reduces gathering limits from 25 people to 10. The department also is advising residents to abstain from non-essential activities and gatherings with people they do not live with.

Beginning Monday, all in-person customer-facing operations at state facilities will be temporarily suspended for two weeks.

Mr. Hogan said “the post-Thanksgiving surge of COVID-19 has not materialized in Maryland to the extent that public health officials predicted, and did not rise to the levels that it has in most other states.”

Nonetheless, the new changes are in place to help curtail a potential case hike sparked by the upcoming holidays that public health officials are warning of, the Republican governor said.

“Our message today is simple: You are safer at home for the holidays this year,” Mr. Hogan said.

He also announced an additional $180 million in economic relief for families and small businesses that are being the “most hard hit.”

This week, Maryland received its initial allotment of 155,000 doses of drugmaker Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccines.

Both Mr. Hogan and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam are planning to send 8,000 doses each to the District to help vaccinate the more than 85,000 health care workers and first responders who work in the city but do not live there.

Maryland health officials on Thursday reported that 1,702 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. Moreover, 2,217 new cases were confirmed, raising the total to 243,984, and 49 new deaths brought the total to 5,152.

Meanwhile, a judge in Anne Arundel County has temporarily blocked authorities from enforcing an executive order that banned indoor dining.

Local restaurateurs sued County Executive Steuart Pittman over the rule that was supposed to go into effect Wednesday night.

Under the judge’s order, restaurants are able to keep serving patrons at 25% indoor capacity until the next hearing, scheduled for Dec. 28.

Mr. Pittman released a statement late Wednesday expressing disappointment over the ruling.

“We believe the science from public health experts is clear and it shows that taking actions to limit situations where people gather without masks will prevent the spread of this virus and ultimately save lives.”

In addition, the Restaurant Association of Maryland is gearing up to join forces with local restaurant owners to file a lawsuit against Montgomery County for its recent ban on indoor dining, according to The MoCo Show” podcast.”

