D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has changed coronavirus restrictions on capacity limits at religious gatherings following a lawsuit filed by the Archdiocese of Washington.

An executive order issued late Wednesday allows houses of worship host up to 250 people or 25% of the building’s maximum capacity, whichever is less.

The archdiocese’s lawsuit argues that religious facilities should be treated the same as restaurants in terms of capacity limits, or the same as other activities in which large gatherings are not required.

Miss Bowser’s order states that web-based, individual counseling, small sacramental services and online giving are still encouraged.

“The larger the gathering, the more the exposure,” the order states. “A recent lawsuit appears to insist on a constitutional right to hold indoor worship services of even a thousand persons or more at the largest facilities, which flies in the face of all scientific and medical advice and will doubtlessly put parishioners in harm’s way.”

The new capacity rules go into effect Thursday and apply to restaurants, retail food sellers, recreational facilities and other essential and non-essential businesses. Libraries must reduce capacity from 50% to to 25%, with a maximum capacity of 200 people.

Additionally, guided tours are prohibited and museums must limit capacity to 250 people, with only 25 people at a time permitted in auditoriums, self-contained exhibit halls or any other room.

Large gatherings at ground-breaking or grand opening events for real estate, construction and other developments are limited to 25 people indoors with only 10 people at a time allowed in the same room.

The tightened restrictions modify Phase Two of the mayor’s reopening orders, which have been in effect since July.

