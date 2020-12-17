Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday evening that he will be taking the COVID-19 vaccine “in the coming days.”
Mr. McConnell, 78, urged Americans to trust the science and top health officials and get vaccinated in order to combat the raging pandemic.
“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring. I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.
He was diagnosed with polio in 1944 at the age of 2, a decade before a vaccine was created.
Mr. McConnell said after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, he will continue to follow basic health guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.
“I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines. It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all,” he said.
Sign up for Daily Newsletters