Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Thursday evening that he will be taking the COVID-19 vaccine “in the coming days.”

Mr. McConnell, 78, urged Americans to trust the science and top health officials and get vaccinated in order to combat the raging pandemic.

“As a polio survivor, I know both the fear of a disease and the extraordinary promise of hope that vaccines bring. I truly hope all Kentuckians and Americans will heed this advice and accept this safe and effective vaccine,” the Kentucky Republican said in a statement.

He was diagnosed with polio in 1944 at the age of 2, a decade before a vaccine was created.

Mr. McConnell said after receiving the coronavirus vaccine, he will continue to follow basic health guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing.

“I would strongly encourage everyone to continue following these important guidelines. It is the only way we will defeat COVID-19 once and for all,” he said.

