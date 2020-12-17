By - Associated Press - Thursday, December 17, 2020

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (AP) - More than 300 schoolboys abducted by gunmen in northwest Nigeria have been released, says Katsina State governor.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide