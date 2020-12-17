OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Oklahoma’s multicounty grand jury has indicted an Oklahoma City man on 10 counts of human trafficking for allegedly operating a large-scale sex trafficking operation, Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Thursday.

Joel French, 40, was being held in the Oklahoma County Jail Thursday on $1 million bail.

French was arrested earlier this month after an investigation by the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics’ Human Trafficking Unit. Prosecutors allege French would recruit women online and use force and threats to prostitute them in the Oklahoma City area. Several of French’s alleged victims testified before the multicounty grand jury, Hunter said.

Court and jail records don’t indicate if French has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

