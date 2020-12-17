A nurse fainted at a Thursday press conference after receiving the coronavirus vaccine at a Tennessee hospital.

Nurse Manager Tiffany Dover had been speaking to the media about the city’s first vaccinations of front-line health workers when she collapsed, according to video posted by WTVC-9, the Chattanooga ABC affiliate.

About 17 minutes after receiving the Pfizer-made vaccine against COVD-19, she started feeling dizzy, apologized and fell over before she was caught by doctors standing behind her.

“It just hit me all of a sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone,” Ms. Dover said.

She soon recovered and spoke again with WTVC, saying she has a condition where she often faints when she feels pain.

“It’s common for me,” she said.

WTTC reported that the doctors at CHI Memorial said the fainting episode was not related to the Pfizer-made vaccine.

The CDC also says that fainting isn’t an uncommon reaction to vaccinations of all sorts, most commonly as a result of anxiety or pain.

