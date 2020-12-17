CASTLEFORD, Idaho (AP) - An 11-year-old girl has died in Idaho after a gun was accidentally discharged in her home, authorities said.

The Twin Falls County sheriff’s office and other emergency personnel responded to a call Tuesday around 4 p.m. that a girl had been shot, The Times-News reported.

County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said Wednesday that the sheriff’s office is investigating and that no conclusions have been reached.

No further information was immediately made public.

