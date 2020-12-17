Ricky Schroder plans to risk being arrested while protesting the upcoming inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden, the former “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” actor stated on social media Wednesday.

Mr. Schroder, a supporter of President Trump, said on social media that he intends to spend Inauguration Day in Washington, D.C., either rallying for the Republican incumbent or against his Democratic rival.

“God Willing,” Mr. Schroder posted on Parler, “…on January 20th I will be in Washington DC to Celebrate President Trumps [sic] Inauguration.”

“If not,” Mr. Schroder said in the Parler post, “…I will March on the Communist Capitol Inaugural Event to Demand Election Security for 2020 and all future Elections.”

Mr. Trump decisively lost his race for reelection, as the Electoral College affirmed two days before Mr. Schroder‘s post, so the actor should be protesting Mr. Biden’s victory provided he follows through.

In the post, Mr. Schroder, 50, alleged the nation’s election system is untrustworthy and suggested the incoming Biden administration is in cahoots with China and unspecified corporate entities.

“The Biden/Harris/Obama/China/Corporate Alliance will not take Power,” Mr. Schroder posted. “We do not give it to them We retain it.”

Mr. Schroder then proceeded to explain he was prepared to be arrested to make his point.

“As a freedom loving American I reject corrupt leadership. I Reject Politician’s who don’t put America’s Security first. If that means getting arrested…so be it. If that means fighting back…so be it. Give me Election Security & Transparency now. I invite any who feel the same to join me,” said Mr. Schroder.

Virtually all major national polls had predicted during the White House race that Mr. Biden would defeat Mr. Trump, and the results of the contested, affirmed by the Electoral College, proved them correct.

Mr. Trump refuses to concede with little more than a month left in his administration, however, no doubt instilling false confidence in his supporters like Mr. Schroder who believe the president can secure a second term still.

“Hell I say let’s have a Do Over!” Mr. Schroder posted last week on Parler. “I suggest as soon as possible we ask the US Military to run the election for security and settle this in the light of day!”

The current and previous director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, CISA, have each said the recent election was the most secure ever.

Mr. Schroder rose to fame as a child star in the 1980s as a result of his role on the television sitcom “Silver Spoons.” He played a police detective on “NYPD Blue” for three seasons beginning in 1998.

More recently, the actor made waves last month for contributing to the $2 million bond Kyle Rittenhouse, a teen accused of murdering two people, needed to pay to be released from prison pending trial.

