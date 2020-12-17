RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman is getting out of jail after almost four years in prison on a charge she shot and killed her husband.

Peggy Lee Shores, 55, agreed to plead no contest to a manslaughter charge for the December 2016 shooting death of her husband, 54-year-old David Shores Sr., at their home in Mount Tabor.

During a Wednesday hearing, four of David Shores’ family members testified Wednesday that they wanted Peggy Shores to be released.

In court, Peggy Shores thanked her family for their support.

“I hope you truly listened to everything they said because they said it all for me,” she told the judge.

Her attorneys argued David Shores tripped down the stairs while holding a gun and shot himself. Peggy Shores said she was taking the plea so she could return home, especially because the pandemic had delayed her trial with no court date in sight.

Rutland County State’s Attorney Rose Kennedy said that a corrections department report found the chances of Shores committing another crime was low.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.