ST. LOUIS (AP) - A woman who pleaded guilty to helping a man commit a fatal carjacking in St. Louis has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Jana Stowers, 21, of East St. Louis, Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting a carjacking that resulted in a death, federal prosecutors said.

Federal prosecutors said Stowers helped Curtis Alford carjack a pickup truck during a Taste of St. Louis event in 2018.

Michael Arnold, 54, of O’Fallon, witnessed the carjacking and was taking photos when he was struck by the pickup. Prosecutors said Arnold was struck intentionally.

Arnold, the owner of the Gus Gus Fun Bus, which was a party bus, died five days later, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Alford was sentenced Dec. 2 to 20 years in prison.

