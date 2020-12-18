SAN DIEGO — A California appeals court has blocked a judge’s order that allowed San Diego County restaurants to resume indoor and outdoor dining.

The brief order issued Friday by the Fourth Appellate Court keeps Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home edict in full effect.

The three-judge panel gave no explanation for its decision, which came after the state requested emergency intervention with California’s health care system “on the brink of collapse.”

On Wednesday, a judge in San Diego allowed thousands of restaurants to offer full service. Those that resumed dining service will have to go back to just takeout and delivery.

