New Yorkers who were outraged over Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s attempt to police the bathroom usage at restaurants can breathe a sigh of relief.

It took less than 24 hours of online outrage for new coronavirus rules put forward by the New York State Liquor Authority (SLA), which prohibited outdoor diners from using indoor bathrooms, to be reversed.

Angry citizens let loose on Kapil Longani, counsel to Mayor Bill de Blasio, after guidelines announced Thursday stated: “Customers are not allowed to enter the inside of an SLA-licensed establishment for any reason while the guidance is in effect.”

The New York Post covered the first wave of complaints prior to an update issued Friday.

“If my SLA-licensed establishment is offering outdoor dining, may I allow customers to use the bathroom inside?” one person asked.

“No,” an official responded. “Customers may not enter the inside of the establishment for any reason.”

The decision exacerbated already-steaming entrepreneurs who have dealt with mercurial edicts issued by lawmakers since the outbreak of COVID-19 early in the year.

“[This is] another example of why restaurants and bars feel like government is purposely kicking them in the gut and then stopping on their hand when they’re already down,” responded Andrew Rigie, executive director of the New York City Hospitality Alliance, the Post reported.

The State Liquor Authority updated the rule overnight.

“We have updated our FAQ in line with the SLA‘s newly-updated guidance,” the Counsel to the Mayor of NYC Twitter account posted Friday afternoon. “Bottom line: diners can use the restroom. And they can walk through restaurants to access a licensed outdoor area.”

