D.C. Public Schools and the Washington Teachers Union have reached an agreement to reopen schools after months of back and forth over safety concerns because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agreement was stalled for months over various issues including the Washington Teachers Union (WTU) wanting members to have the option to continue teaching virtually regardless of whether they were approved for government-issued leave or online workplace accommodations.

Nonetheless, the union has decided to allow school officials to assign bargaining members to teach in classrooms if the demand for in-person learning exceeds the available amount of those members in the final two terms next year, according to a WTU statement.

D.C. Public Schools will send union members a survey asking whether they want to return to teach in-person or continue virtual instruction. Additionally, the agreement includes increased transparency for facility safety walk-throughs performed by Local School Advisory Teams and other local school community members.

The agreement comes after months of union protests and petitions, as well as a labor board ruling in October that directed DCPS to start bargaining with the WTU for a plan to bring students back to the classroom.

“D.C. teachers miss our students and recognize that many have struggled to adapt to distance learning,” WTU President Elizabeth Davis said in a press release Thursday. “Reopening our schools won’t be a return to normal; we are committed to finding ways to best support our students who have struggled the most during the pandemic.”

Since November, DCPS has brought some children back to schools in Canvas Academics and Real Engagement (CARE) classrooms where they learn virtually in a classroom supervised by a non-instructional staff member.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser praised the agreement in a statement Thursday.

“While CARE classrooms have been limited, we know that for many families they have provided a critical lifeline. Still, we know that the best option for our young people is in-person learning, and that has remained our focus,” the mayor said. “The road ahead is long, and there is much learning loss to be made up for, but this agreement brings us another step closer to getting our students where they need to be – in the classroom, surrounded by educators and friends, feeling challenged and loved.”

DCPS Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee recently said he plans to start reopening schools with in-person instruction in the third term, which begins in February.

