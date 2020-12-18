House Democrats on Friday introduced an emergency spending bill to fund the government through Sunday, looking to avert a weekend shutdown as all sides work on a broader deal.

But passage of the bill is still iffy.

While there are likely the votes to push it through the House, it could be derailed in the Senate by a single objection, and several lawmakers have suggested they might object over frustrations with the broader negotiations over a coronavirus relief package.

The government has been operating on stopgap funding since Oct. 1, the start of the fiscal year.

Congress renewed funding a week ago, setting the new deadline of the end of this week, figuring that was enough time to wrap up business.

But the full-year 2021 spending bill is now tied to the fate of the coronavirus relief package, and that is proving a tougher plane to land.

