The House on Friday passed a two-day extension of government funding, hoping to avert a weekend shutdown and buy more time to finish negotiations on a full-year bill.

The 320-60 vote sends the measure to the Senate where passage is less certain.

To pass the bill through the upper chamber will require nobody to object. Some senators have said they are pondering objecting in order to make a statement about the broken process for writing year-end bills.

The 2021 spending bill is tied to broader negotiations on a coronavirus relief package.

The government has been operating on stopgap money since Oct. 1.

