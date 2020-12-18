Ivanka Trump plans to stump next week in Georgia on behalf of Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, seeking to bolster the GOP’s chances of defending the seats in crucial runoff races.

Ms. Trump, a daughter and senior adviser to President Trump, will be sharing the spotlight Monday with Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris, who is slated to campaign with Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Ms. Trump has three stops penciled in and, according to the press release, she plans to “highlight the historic accomplishments of the Trump Administration with the help of the Republican Senate Majority, along with the importance of voting in the Georgia runoff elections.”

Democrats need to win both races to flip control of the Senate.

President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President Mike Pence visited the state this week.

The runoffs will be held on Jan. 5.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.