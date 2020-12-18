Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris is scheduled to travel to Georgia next week to put her stamp on the two Senate runoff races that will decide how much wiggle room the Biden administration has with Congress.

Ms. Harris is set to make a pair of stops Monday on behalf of Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

Vice President Mike Pence returned this week to the state for the fourth time since President-elect Joseph R. Biden carried Georgia by 12,000 votes in the Nov. 3 election.

Mr. Biden also campaigned this week with Mr. Ossoff and Mr. Warnock in Atlanta.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.